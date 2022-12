New Suit - Contract

Husch Blackwell filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in Texas Northern District Court on behalf of nutrition products maker NBTY Manufacturing. The suit targets Gummi World. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-02923, NBTY Manufacturing, LLC v. Compass Alpha LLC dba Gummi World.

December 29, 2022, 7:51 PM