Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Fox Rothschild on Monday removed an breach-of-contract lawsuit against Meritain Health Inc. to New Jersey District Court. The complaint, filed by Eisenberg, Gold & Agrawal on behalf of NBN Infusions Inc., accuses Meritain of defaulting on payments for home health care services. The case is 1:23-cv-03087, Nbn Infusions, Inc. v. Meritain Health, Inc.

Health Care

June 06, 2023, 5:29 AM

Plaintiffs

Nbn Infusions, Inc.

defendants

Meritain Health, Inc

defendant counsels

Fox Rothschild

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute