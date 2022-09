Removed To Federal Court

BMW of North America removed a breach-of-warranty lawsuit to California Central District Court on Monday. The complaint, for claims under the California Song-Beverly Consumer Warranty Act, was filed by attorney George Mkrtchyan on behalf of a lessee of a new BMW vehicle. The case is 2:22-cv-06956, Nazaryan v. BMW of North America, LLC.

Automotive

September 27, 2022, 6:32 AM