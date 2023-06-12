New Suit - ERISA

United HealthCare Insurance Co. and a related entity were slapped with an ERISA lawsuit Monday in California Central District Court. The court action was brought by Williams Wollitz Hakakian on behalf of the Beverly Hills Institute for Bariatric Surgery and Dr. Jamshid Nazarian. According to the complaint, the defendant failed to reimburse the plaintiffs for medically necessary services performed on members of United plans. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-04604, Nazarian, M.D. et al v. United Healthcare Services, Inc et al.

Health Care

June 12, 2023, 5:01 PM

Plaintiffs

Beverly Hills Institute For Bariatric Surgery

Jamshid Nazarian, M.D.

Plaintiffs

Williams Wollitz Hakakian PC

defendants

United Healthcare Insurance Company

United Healthcare Services, Inc

Does 1-100,

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations