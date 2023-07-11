New Suit - ERISA

Cigna and Connecticut General Life Insurance Co. were hit with an ERISA lawsuit Tuesday in California Central District Court. The court action, over coverage for surgical services provided to insurance subscribers, was filed by Williams Wollitz Hakakian on behalf of the Beverly Hills Institute for Bariatric Surgery and Dr. Jamshid Nazarian. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-05543, Nazarian, M.D. et al v. Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company et al.

Health Care

July 11, 2023, 2:52 PM

Plaintiffs

Beverly Hills Institute For Bariatric Surgery

Jamshid Nazarian, M.D.

Plaintiffs

Williams Wollitz Hakakian PC

defendants

Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company

Connecticut General Life Insurance Company

Does 1 through 100

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations