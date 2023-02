Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Shook Hardy & Bacon on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Jones Lang LaSalle, a Chicago-based commercial real estate company, and RCS - State Line to Missouri Western District Court. The suit, filed by Spencer Fane on behalf of Nazareth Enterprises, accuses the defendants of selling the plaintiff property with an unsuitable parking garage. The case is 4:23-cv-00101, Nazareth Enterprises Inc. et al. v. RCS - State-Line LLC et al.