New Suit

W.R. Berkley and Privilege Underwriters Reciprocal Exchange were slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit Monday in Texas Eastern District Court. The court action, stemming from underlying litigation concerning commercial auto and commercial umbrella policy coverage, was brought by Cain & Skarnulis on behalf of truck driver Walter Naymola Jr. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00060, Naymola, Jr. v. Berkley Regional Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

February 06, 2023, 8:12 PM