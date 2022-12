Removed To Federal Court

Attorney Alan P. Jacobus and lawyers at the Colman Perkins Law Group on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Federal Insurance and other defendants to California Central District Court. The suit, over damages arising from a fire, was brought by Shernoff Bidart Echeverria on behalf of bankrupt aerospace company Elite Aerospace. The case is 8:22-cv-02280, Naylor v. Federal Insurance Co. et al.

Insurance

December 20, 2022, 7:12 PM