New Suit

Norfolk Southern, a Virginia-based rail transportation and logistics company, was sued Monday in Indiana Northern District Court for personal injury claims under the Federal Employers Liability Act. The lawsuit was brought by Petro & Harrington on behalf of Yalonda Naylor. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00340, Naylor.

Transportation & Logistics

October 03, 2022, 3:08 PM