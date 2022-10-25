Who Got The Work

Brian S. Weinstein and Esther C. Townes of Davis Polk & Wardwell have entered appearances for Goldman Sachs Group, JPMorgan Chase, Jefferies Financial Group, Morgan Stanley and other defendants, acting as underwriters for LifeStance Health Group Inc.'s 2021 IPO, in a pending securities class action. The complaint, filed Aug. 10 in New York Southern District Court by Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd, accuses the defendants of overstating financial reports and making false statements regarding the company's business metrics. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff, is 1:22-cv-06833, Nayani v. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

October 25, 2022, 7:48 AM