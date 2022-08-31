Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Ropes & Gray have stepped in to represent LifeStance Health Group Inc., an outpatient mental health care provider, and its top executives in a pending securities class action. The complaint, filed Aug. 10 in New York Southern District Court by Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd, accuses the defendants of overstating financial reports and making false statements regarding the company's business metrics. The suit also names Goldman Sachs Group, JPMorgan Chase, Jefferies Financial Group and Morgan Stanley, acting as underwriters for LifeStance's 2021 IPO. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff, is 1:22-cv-06833, Nayani v. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

August 31, 2022, 7:52 AM