New Suit - Securities Class Action

LifeStance Health Group Inc., an outpatient mental health care provider, and its top executives were slapped with a securities class action Wednesday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd, accuses the defendants of overstating financial reports and making false statements regarding the company's business metrics. The suit also names Goldman Sachs Group, JPMorgan Chase, Jefferies Financial Group and Morgan Stanley, acting as underwriters for LifeStance's 2021 IPO. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-06833, Nayani v. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

August 11, 2022, 5:54 AM