New Suit - Securities Class Action

Coupang, the Asia-based e-commerce company, and several current and former officers and directors were hit with a securities class action Friday in New York Southern District Court. The complaint, which also names Coupang's investment bank underwriters, alleges that the company's disclosures before and after its 2021 IPO concealed improper, illegal and unethical business practices that would expose it to government enforcement and reputational harm. The suit was brought by Labaton Sucharow on behalf of investment funds managed by Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. The case is 1:22-cv-08756, Naya 1740 Fund Ltd. et al v. Coupang, Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

October 15, 2022, 9:24 AM