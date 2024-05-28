Attorneys from Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr have stepped in to represent Sonder Holdings, a tech-enabled hospitality company, and other defendants in a pending securities class action. The action, filed April 11 in California Central District Court by the Rosen Law Firm, accuses the defendants of misrepresenting the company's finances by failing to disclose material errors in the valuation and impairment of certain asserts. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Otis D. Wright II, is 2:24-cv-02952, Nawsheen Duffaydar v. Sonder Holdings Inc. et al.
Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure
May 28, 2024, 12:20 PM