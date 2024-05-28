Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr have stepped in to represent Sonder Holdings, a tech-enabled hospitality company, and other defendants in a pending securities class action. The action, filed April 11 in California Central District Court by the Rosen Law Firm, accuses the defendants of misrepresenting the company's finances by failing to disclose material errors in the valuation and impairment of certain asserts. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Otis D. Wright II, is 2:24-cv-02952, Nawsheen Duffaydar v. Sonder Holdings Inc. et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

May 28, 2024, 12:20 PM

Plaintiffs

Nawsheen Duffaydar

Plaintiffs

Rosen Law Firm PA

defendants

Sonder Holdings Inc.

Chris Berry

Dominique Bourgault

Francis Davidson

defendant counsels

Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws