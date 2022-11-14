New Suit

Hartford subsidiary Navigators Specialty Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against SVO Building One on Monday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Wilson Elser, seeks a declaration that Navigators has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendant in an underlying lawsuit relating to the design and construction of a data center. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-07102, Navigators Specialty Insurance Co. v. SVO Building One LLC.

Insurance

November 14, 2022, 12:55 PM