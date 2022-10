New Suit - Contract

Husch Blackwell filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Monday in Texas Southern District Court on behalf of Navigators Specialty Insurance. The suit names OsteoStrong Franchising and other claimants in connection with two underlying franchise lawsuits. The case is 4:22-cv-03665, Navigators Specialty Insurance Company v. OsteoStrong Franchising, Inc. et al.

Insurance

October 24, 2022, 1:53 PM