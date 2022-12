Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Wood Smith Henning & Berman on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Guardian Manufacturing to Washington Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Bauman Loewe Witt & Maxwell on behalf of Navigators Insurance, which claims over $321,000 in damaged fruit due to mismanagement of ozone treatment equipment. The case is 2:22-cv-00318, Navigators Insurance Company v. Guardian Manufacturing, Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

December 13, 2022, 6:21 PM