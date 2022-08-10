New Suit - Product Liability

Insurance providers Liberty Mutual, Markel American, Zurich American and Navigators filed a complaint Wednesday in Nebraska District Court as subrogees of Omnicell. The complaint, filed by Engles, Ketcham, Olson & Keith, names Kentucky Trailer Manufacturing in regards to an underlying incident in which a motor vehicle collision resulted in a fire which damaged a shipment of automated medication dispensing cabinets. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:22-cv-00286, Navigators Insurance Company et al v. R.C. Tway Company, LLC.

Insurance

August 10, 2022, 8:12 PM