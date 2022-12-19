Who Got The Work

Noah Pinegar of Paul Hastings, Angelo M. Russo and Amy B. Manning of McGuireWoods have entered appearances for CA Ventures Global Services LLC and DP Preiss Company Inc., respectively, in a pending antitrust class action. The suit, filed Nov. 2 in Washington Western District Court by Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro, accuses the defendants of replacing independent pricing with third-party recommendations made by RealPage to inflate the cost of student housing rental units. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Robert S. Lasnik, is 2:22-cv-01552, Navarro v. RealPage Inc et al.

Washington

December 19, 2022, 5:28 AM