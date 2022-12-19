Noah Pinegar of Paul Hastings, Angelo M. Russo and Amy B. Manning of McGuireWoods have entered appearances for CA Ventures Global Services LLC and DP Preiss Company Inc., respectively, in a pending antitrust class action. The suit, filed Nov. 2 in Washington Western District Court by Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro, accuses the defendants of replacing independent pricing with third-party recommendations made by RealPage to inflate the cost of student housing rental units. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Robert S. Lasnik, is 2:22-cv-01552, Navarro v. RealPage Inc et al.
Washington
December 19, 2022, 5:28 AM