Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Porter, Wright, Morris & Arthur on Monday removed an employment lawsuit against gardening company Hawthorne Hydroponics LLC, a ScottsMiracle-Gro subsidiary, to Michigan Eastern District Court. The complaint, pertaining to sexual harassment and national origin discrimination, was filed by the Batley Law Firm on behalf of a former order picker. The case is 2:23-cv-11505, Navarro v. Hawthorne Hydroponics LLC.

Agriculture

June 26, 2023, 11:52 AM

Plaintiffs

rayna navarro

defendants

Hawthorne Hydroponics LLC

defendant counsels

Porter Wright Morris & Arthur

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination