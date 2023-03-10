Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Holland & Knight on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Billy Chevrolet Inc., William Ryan Navarre and other defendants to Louisiana Western District Court. The suit was filed by Carrie Navarre-Myers, a co-trustee of the Navarre Immovable Property Trust, accuses Ryan Navarre of failing to make distribution payments from the partnership to the trust in accordance with an executed partnership agreement. The case is 2:23-cv-00322, Navarre-Myers v. Navarre et al.

Louisiana

March 10, 2023, 8:30 AM