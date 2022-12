New Suit - Contract

BNSF Railway was hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Monday in Montana District Court. The suit, over the disputed terms of a coal-shipping agreement, was filed by Crist Krogh Alke & Nord on behalf of Navajo Transitional Energy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00146, Navajo Transitional Energy Co. LLC v. BNSF Railway Co.

Transportation & Logistics

December 19, 2022, 8:30 PM