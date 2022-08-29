Who Got The Work

David S. Becker, Kristen E. Hudson and Payne Keinarth of Dickinson Wright have entered appearances for a former executive of hedge fund administrator NAV Consulting in a lawsuit alleging breach of contract and misappropriation of trade secrets. The case, filed July 13 in Illinois Northern District Court by Sheppard Mullin, seeks to block Abhishek Kumawat from working for a competitor. Sudrania Fund Services, Kumawat's new employer, is represented by Taft Stettinius & Hollister. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Edmond E. Chang, is 1:22-cv-03624, Nav Consulting Inc. v. Kumawat et al.

Illinois

August 29, 2022, 10:17 AM