New Suit

Nautilus Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against SMC Contracting, Woodcraft Design and Build and other defendants on Tuesday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Traub Lieberman Straus & Shrewsberry, seeks a declaration that Nautilus has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying construction lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-10828, Nautilus Insurance Co. v. SMC Contracting LLC et al.

Insurance

April 11, 2023, 4:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Nautilus Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Traub Lieberman Straus & Shrewsberry

defendants

Matthew Dudley

Robin Dudley

Sean Comai

Smc Contracting, LLC

Woodcraft Design and Build, LLC

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute