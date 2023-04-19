New Suit

Selman, Leichenger, Edson, Hsu, Newman & Moore, formerly known as Selman Breitman, filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Wednesday in California Northern District Court on behalf of Nautilus Insurance Co., a subsidiary of W.R. Berkley. The complaint, which names defendants Outdoorsy Inc. and Shwan Zenor, seeks a declaration that Nautilus has no duty to defend or indemnify the plaintiffs in an underlying lawsuit arising from a fatal motor vehicle collision. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-01886, Nautilus Insurance Company v. Outdoorsy, Inc. et al.

