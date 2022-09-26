New Suit

White and Williams filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Monday in Pennsylvania Western District Court on behalf of Nautilus Insurance Company. The suit, targeting Jerry M. Blum and Nelson Bros. Engineering LLC, seeks a declaration that Nautilus does not owe a duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying workers' compensation lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00276, Nautilus Insurance Company v. Nelson Bros. Engineering, LLC et al.

Insurance

September 26, 2022, 5:00 PM