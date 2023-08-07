New Suit

Clyde & Co. filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Monday in Florida Northern District Court on behalf of Nautilus Insurance Co., a subsidiary of W.R. Berkley. The suit, which names night club Klub Vibez and the Estate of Dravon Sheffield, seeks a declaration that no coverage is owed in an underlying wrongful death lawsuit arising from a fatal shooting that occurred at the overflow parking lot for the night club. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00343, Nautilus Insurance Company v. Klub Vibez et al.

August 07, 2023, 6:41 PM

Nautilus Insurance Company

Clyde & Co.

Dorothy Paris

Klub Vibez

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute