New Suit

Nautilus Insurance filed a coverage lawsuit against Klay Construction, Stanislaw Buczynski and Marzena Buczynski on Monday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Traub Lieberman Straus & Shrewsberry, seeks a declaration that Nautilus has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying personal injury lawsuit stemming from an accident at a construction site. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01205, Nautilus Insurance Co. v. Klay Construction Inc. et al.

Insurance

February 27, 2023, 4:19 PM