New Suit

Traub Lieberman Straus & Shrewsberry filed an insurance coverage lawsuit on Thursday in Illinois Northern District Court on behalf of Nautilus Insurance. The suit seeks a declaration that Nautilus has no duty to defend or indemnify Grand Development Group against warranty-of-habitability claims brought by a homeowners association. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-05007, Nautilus Insurance Co. v. Grand Development Group LLC et al.

Insurance

September 15, 2022, 12:34 PM