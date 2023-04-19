New Suit

Freeman, Mathis & Gary filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Monday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of Nautilus Insurance Co. The complaint seeks to declare that Nautilus has no duty to defend or indemnify art festival organizer Chiaha Guild of Arts and Crafts Ltd. and other defendants in an underlying food contamination action. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00073, Nautilus Insurance Company v. Chiaha Guild of Arts and Crafts, Ltd et al.

Insurance

April 19, 2023, 4:35 AM

Plaintiffs

Nautilus Insurance Company

Freeman, Mathis & Gary

defendants

Chiaha Guild of Arts and Crafts, Ltd

Christen Lang

Samantha Hudgins

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute