New Suit - Contract

Traub Lieberman Straus & Shrewsberry filed a lawsuit Friday in Wisconsin Eastern District Court on behalf of Nautilus Insurance as subrogee of Kroenke LLC. The suit, which names Recyclean Inc., concerns a dispute over an underlying personal injury lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00573, Nautilus Insurance Company, )individually and as assignee and subrogee of )Kroenke, LLC v. Recyclean, Inc.

Construction & Engineering

May 05, 2023, 3:51 PM

Plaintiffs

Nautilus Insurance Company, )individually and as assignee and subrogee of )Kroenke, LLC

Plaintiffs

Traub Lieberman Straus & Shrewsberry

defendants

Recyclean, Inc

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract