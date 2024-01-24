Who Got The Work

Sandra L. Haberny of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan and Kalpana Srinivasan of Susman Godfrey have stepped in to represent Somalogic and the California Institute of Technology, respectively, in a pending complaint for declaratory judgment. The case, filed Dec. 14 in California Northern District Court by Weil, Gotshal & Manges on behalf of Nautilus Biotechnology, seeks to declare that Nautilus’s Proteome Analysis platform does interfere with a single asserted patent that relates to a method of making nucleic acid nanostructures. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer, is 3:23-cv-06440, Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. v. Somalogic, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Weil, Gotshal & Manges

defendants

California Institute of Technology

Somalogic, Inc.

defendant counsels

Susman Godfrey

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims