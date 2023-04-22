Counsel at Hinshaw & Culbertson on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Markel, a Virginia-based insurance and investment company, to New York Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Jakubowski Robertson Maffei Goldsmith & Tartaglia on behalf of Nauti River Marina Inc., seeks coverage for certain tort claims pursuant to a marine insurance policy. The case is 2:23-cv-02909, Nauti River Marina, Inc. v. Markel American Insurance Company et al.
Insurance
April 22, 2023, 10:38 AM