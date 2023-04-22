Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Hinshaw & Culbertson on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Markel, a Virginia-based insurance and investment company, to New York Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Jakubowski Robertson Maffei Goldsmith & Tartaglia on behalf of Nauti River Marina Inc., seeks coverage for certain tort claims pursuant to a marine insurance policy. The case is 2:23-cv-02909, Nauti River Marina, Inc. v. Markel American Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

April 22, 2023, 10:38 AM

Plaintiffs

Nauti River Marina, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Jakubowski Robertson Maffei Goldsmith Tartaglia

defendants

Evanston Insurance Company

Markel American Insurance Company

Markel Service Incorporated

defendant counsels

Hinshaw & Culbertson

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute