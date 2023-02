Who Got The Work

D. Randle Moody II and Laura A. Ahrens of Jackson Lewis have stepped in to represent Sharonview Federal Credit Union in a pending lawsuit over alleged age-based employment discrimination. The action was filed by a pro se plaintiff on Dec. 22 in South Carolina District Court. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Bruce Howe Hendricks, is 9:22-cv-04632, Naumova v. Sharonview Federal Credit Union.

Banking & Financial Services

February 06, 2023, 4:21 AM