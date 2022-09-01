New Suit - Class Action

Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms, and the Duke University Health System were hit with a digital privacy class action Thursday in North Carolina Middle District Court. The suit was brought by Lockridge Grindal Nauen and Crumley Roberts on behalf of individuals whose medical privacy was allegedly violated by a Facebook pixel tracking tool that gathered personal information from patient portals. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00727, Naugle et al v. Meta Platforms, Inc. et al.

September 01, 2022, 12:16 PM