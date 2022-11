New Suit - Trademark

Rivkin Radler filed a trademark infringement and counterfeiting lawsuit Friday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of Nature's Answer Inc. The suit accuses Aroma King Inc., Healthy Results USA Inc. and Shaya Iskowitz of selling knock-off versions of the plaintiff's licorice root extract products. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-09665, Nature's Answer, Inc. v. Aroma King Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 12, 2022, 8:55 PM