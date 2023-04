New Suit - Environmental

The U.S. Department of Commerce was sued by the Natural Resources Defense Council on Monday in District of Columbia District Court. According to the complaint, new rules adopted by the Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council will trigger overfishing of summer flounder, scup and black sea bass. The case is 1:23-cv-00982, Natural Resources Defense Council Inc. v. Raimondo et al.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

April 10, 2023, 8:13 PM

Plaintiffs

Natural Resources Defense Council, Inc.

defendants

Gina M. Raimondo

Janet Coit

National Marine Fisheries Service

National Oceanic And Atmospheric Administration

nature of claim: 893/alleging violations of environmental protection laws