New Suit - Contract

Lane Powell filed a lawsuit Thursday in Alaska District Court on behalf of grocery retailer Natural Pantry Inc. The suit, over a damaged shipment of perishable goods, pursues claims against American Fast Freight Inc. for alleged negligence in exposing the goods to high temperatures. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-00181, Natural Pantry, Inc. v. American Fast Freight, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

August 12, 2022, 6:26 AM