New Suit - Trademark

Moore & Van Allen filed a lawsuit on behalf of Natural Dog Acquisition LLC Friday in North Carolina Western District Court seeking judicial review of a ruling by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The complaint seeks to cancel the registration of the 'Natural Dog' mark by competitor Pet-Go-Round of Greensboro, arguing that the plaintiff's use of the mark takes precedence. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-00697, Natural Dog Acquisition LLC v. Pet Go Round of Greensboro.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 30, 2022, 3:26 PM