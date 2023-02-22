Nationwides Not on Your Side in This Case of False Imprisonm...

News From Law.com

The Connecticut Supreme Court determined that Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co. did not have to compensate a business owner under a personal umbrella insurance policy for liability over his false imprisonment of his employee at work. This is the second time the state Supreme Court has seen this case. In 2012, a trial court found that Nationwide had to indemnify defendant Jeffrey S. Pasiak, according to the opinion. But the Appellate Court reversed the judgment "on the basis that the claim fell within the business pursuits exclusion of the insurance policy."

