New Suit

Nationwide sued Charles Schmalzle, Joy Schmalzle and other defendants Friday in Pennsylvania Middle District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The lawsuit, brought by Swartz Campbell LLC, seeks a declaration that the plaintiff has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying physical assault lawsuit. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00993, Nationwide Property and Casualty Insurance Company v. Schmalzle Construction Co., Inc. et al.

Insurance

June 16, 2023, 3:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Nationwide Property and Casualty Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Swartz Campbell LLC

defendants

Charles Schmalzle

Joy Schmalzle

Schmalzle Construction Co., Inc.

William J. Schmalzle

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute