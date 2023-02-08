New Suit

Nationwide Property and Casualty Insurance Co. filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Tuesday in Virginia Eastern District Court. The court case, brought by McKenry Dancigers Dawson, seeks to declare that Nationwide has no duty to provide uninsured motorist coverage to Randolph Mitchell Jr. unless or until the General Automobile Insurance Co.’s available insurance coverage is exhausted. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00044, Nationwide Property and Casualty Insurance Company v. Kidwell et al.

Insurance

February 08, 2023, 4:45 AM