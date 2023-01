New Suit

Nationwide filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Monday in Virginia Eastern District Court. The court action, brought by Midkiff Muncie & Ross, challenges aspects of uninsured motorist claims made by Nicole Cerniuk in connection with an underlying lawsuit. The case is 1:23-cv-00100, Nationwide Property and Casualty Insurance Company v. Cerniuk.

Insurance

January 23, 2023, 12:52 PM