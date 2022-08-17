New Suit - Contract

Nationwide sued Whitehorn Construction Wednesday in California Central District Court for alleged breach of contract. The suit, brought by Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith, arises from an underlying dispute over a public works contract between Whitehorn and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Nationwide seeks $475,000 per a related general agreement of indemnity and certain performance bonds. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:22-cv-01452, Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company v. Whitehorn Construction, Inc. et al.

Insurance

August 17, 2022, 6:23 PM