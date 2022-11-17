New Suit

Nationwide filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Anthony R. Spain d/b/a Absolute Boxing Fitness, Herbert Henry Schusler III and David West on Thursday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit, brought by Phelps Dunbar, seeks a declaration that Nationwide has no duty to defend or indemnify Spain in an underlying personal injury lawsuit brought by Schusler, who was injured while sparring with Spain. According to the complaint, the insurance policy at issue only applies to 'non-contact' fitness boxing. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:22-cv-02644, Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co. v. Schusler et al.

Insurance

November 17, 2022, 2:31 PM