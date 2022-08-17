New Suit

Nationwide sued Jennifer Barron, John Barron and other defendants Wednesday in Florida Northern District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The lawsuit, filed by Pennington P.A., seeks a declaration that Nationwide does not owe a duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying lawsuit arising from the sale of the real property. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-00303, Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company v. Rhodes et al.

Insurance

August 17, 2022, 11:40 AM