New Suit

Nationwide sued Wiloran Ravelo and other defendants Tuesday in California Northern District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The lawsuit, filed by the BHC Law Group, seeks a declaration as to the rights and obligations of Nationwide in an underlying lawsuit arising from an alleged sexual assault. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-07159, Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company v. Ravelo et al.

Insurance

November 15, 2022, 6:49 PM