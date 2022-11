New Suit

Nationwide filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Wiloran Ravelo, Cathleen Ravelo and other defendants on Tuesday in California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by the BHC Law Group, seeks a declaration that Nationwide has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in connection with claims of sexual assault. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-07159, Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co. v. Ravelo et al.

Insurance

November 15, 2022, 4:18 PM