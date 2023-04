New Suit - Contract

Nationwide sued Pipe Constructors Inc. and other defendants Monday in California Central District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The lawsuit contends that Nationwide is entitled to losses incurred from an underlying breach-of-contract lawsuit. Nationwide is represented by Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-00721, Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company v. Pipe Constructors, Inc. et al.

Insurance

April 24, 2023, 5:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company

defendants

Melissa Harris

Pipe Constructors, Inc.

William Harris, -

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract