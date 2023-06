New Suit

Nationwide filed a negligence lawsuit against John Michael Cuti and Nicolay M. Garzon Tuesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The lawsuit, which pertains to property damage arising from a fire, was brought by Cozen O'Connor. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-02336, Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company v. Garzon et al.

Insurance

June 20, 2023, 10:53 AM

Plaintiffs

Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company

Cozen O'Connor

defendants

John Michael Cuti

Nicolay M. Garzon

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct